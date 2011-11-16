LONDON European shares closed flat after early losses on Wednesday as Mario Monti's move to form a new technocrat government in Italy and a pledge by Greece's LAOS party to give unconditional support to the new Greek leader provided some relief to markets.

Shares in companies, which gather strength from economic prosperity, lost ground, while stocks traditionally seen as defensive plays, fared better than the broader market.

Auto shares .SXAP, down 1.4 percent, featured among the top decliners on worries a slower economic growth in Europe would hit demand for vehicles. Banks <.SX&P>, down 34 percent this year following their significant exposure to some highly-indebted European countries, fell 0.1 percent.

However, defensive healthcare stocks .SXDP rose 0.3 percent, helping the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares to recover to end flat at 970.60 points after falling to a low of 963.35 earlier in the session.

The market got some support after Monti, a respected economics professor and former European commissioner, said he would take the crucial economy portfolio himself, sending signals that he meant serious business and was determined to face a major debt crisis that has threatened to derail a fragile global economic recovery.

Analysts said equities had more chances of an upward move than a decline in the coming months as the U.S. economy appeared to be coming back on track and company earnings had not been as bad as some people had feared. But in the near term, Europe would dictate the market's direction, they said.

"Normally you would be a buyer of risk assets, but you are holding back because Europe is in such a mess. But we sense more of a risk to the upside than the downside because the world around us, apart from Europe, is consistently improving," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments that manages nearly $4 billion.

Data showed U.S. industrial output rebounded strongly last month as factories and mines ramped up production. On the earnings front, 76 percent of the 456 S&P 500 firms that have reported third-quarter results either met or exceeded analysts' expectations. Of the 247 European companies, 51 percent reported results below forecasts.

"We are 'neutral' weight against the industry and 'underweight' against where we would want to be in the long term. We have sold long-only equities, but in this environment there are some good opportunities as some companies are seriously doing better than others," Mentel said.

BOND YIELDS

The market also got some support after co-ruling far right LAOS party in Greece, which is sitting on a mountain of debt and waiting for more bailout funds, said it would give unconditional support to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and saw no reason to hold elections on February 19.

But investors remained jittery as rising bond yields in core euro zone economies, except Germany, raised concerns that the debt crisis could spread to even stronger countries and push Europe back into recession.

Italian 10-year bond yields climbed above 7 percent, widely viewed as unsustainable, while yields on bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria, which along with Germany form the core of the euro zone, also rose despite the European Central Bank's intervention to calm the market.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E, which was 0.6 percent higher at 2,267.96 points, moved back up after testing support at its 50-day moving average near 2,221, which is also a 50 percent retracement from the September-October extremes.

"This makes the range 2,200-2,290, formed by Fibonacci retracements, to be in place in the near term. There are downside risks given the difficulties in breaking above the resistance area and the series of the lower lows and lower highs," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.

Charts suggested the 2,221 level was an important pivot point. If the price broke below the 50-day moving average in the coming sessions, the next major support levels will be at 2,153 and 2,070 -- the 61.8 percent and 74.6 percent Fibonacci retracements respectively from the Sept-Oct moves.

Among individual shares, French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) fell 4.4 percent on news the Socialist party and the Green party had reached a deal for the presidential election that could lead to the closure of 24 nuclear reactors by 2015.

German chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) fell 3 percent after saying full-year revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.

(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)