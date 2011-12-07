The WIG20 index screen is seen at the Warsaw Stock Exchange December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON European shares fell slightly on Wednesday, as doubts emerged about whether an EU summit this week would result in a comprehensive deal to help resolve the region's debt crisis.

Strategists said a recent strong run had seen much optimism priced in about the prospects of a solution.

A senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an agreement, in an apparent effort to jolt partners into accepting Berlin's terms and restrictions, although the French finance minister was more optimistic.

"If they (European leaders) just say we're going to have some budget limits, but no one is going to enforce them, the market is going to react to that negatively," said Bob Parker, senior adviser at Credit Suisse.

"We've had a very strong rally. Markets are pricing in a lot of good news."

But he said the summit could yet provide upside. "If the European Central Bank expands its balance sheet then that's a positive."

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares fell 0.1 percent to close at 988.59 points, after earlier hitting 1,002.20, its highest level since late October. This followed a surge of 8.5 percent last week, but the index is down 11.9 percent in 2011.

Stocks fell in most sectors, with financials among the biggest losers. Dutch insurer and banking group ING ING.AS fell 4.7 percent after saying it would take a charge of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) on a U.S. insurance portfolio.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P fell 0.5 percent, and is down more than 30 percent in 2011, with banks most exposed to the euro zone crisis and having suffered writedowns on exposure to Greek and other debt.

Italian banks Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) fell 2.8 and 2.4 percent respectively.

Strategists pointed to the correlation between Italian bond yields and equities. Doubts about the summit's success saw the yield on benchmark 10-year Italian government bonds climb above 6 percent on Wednesday. High bond yields were a major factor in pulling down European equities in the first half of November.

Trading volumes picked up from recent lows, but were still nearly 8 percent below the 90-day average for the pan-European .FTEU3 index.

"The EU summit and the ECB meeting will remain the dominating topics during the next days. With some crucial decisions ahead, investors might prefer a wait-and-see attitude," said Michael Koehler, credit strategist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

TECHNICALS UPBEAT

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index fell 0.5 percent to 2,344.92. But although the index looked has been relatively "overbought," it continued to display strong upside momentum, analysts said.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that began in early July.

"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further upside in this market."

Parker said that further downside for equities would be limited by low valuations, and the amount of investor and corporate cash sitting on the sidelines.

But he did not forecast a rally and said he favored high- dividend, large cap global corporates.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.2 against a 10-year average of more than 13.

(Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)