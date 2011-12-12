LONDON European shares extended falls Monday in thin trade, as concerns persisted that the measures outlined at last week's EU summit would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

At 10:07 a.m. EST, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent at 971.99 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P fell 3.3 percent, after a strong run in the last two weeks.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)