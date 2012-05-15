LONDON European equities bounced up from 2012 lows on Tuesday, lifted by surprisingly strong German economic data, but concerns about the future of the euro zone and the possibility of Greece's exit from the bloc kept investors in a cautious mood.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was up 0.5 percent at 1,009.12 points at 03:03 a.m. EDT (0703 GMT) after sinking as far as 998.62 in the previous session to levels not seen since December 2011.

The Frankfurt-based DAX rose 0.7 percent .GDAXI after data showed German gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - five times as fast as expected.

"The net export side was contributing to growth in the first quarter ... It certainly is the reason why the opening seems to be quite robust today," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank. "But it is hard to see where the relief (for markets) is coming from on a more sustained basis."

Greece remained a key concern. Euro zone finance ministers dismissed talk of Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense" on Monday, and signaled that they might be prepared to soften some of the targets of its bailout program.

But any such move would depend on Greece forming a government that signs up to the plan - which looks unlikely, at least in the near term.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Simon Jessop)