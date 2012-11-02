The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is seen outside the company's headquarter in Bonn May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Shares in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) are down 3 percent, topping the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers list, after German newspaper Handelsblatt reports the firm could cut its 2013 dividend by up to a third in a potential fresh blow to the once high-paying sector.

"Clearly, the article fuels fear about a dividend cut to 0.50 euros or below down from 0.70, which appears dramatic," says Adrian Pehl, analyst at Equinet Bank. "What is more important for us is the aspect that investors might be most likely getting the benefit of an improved customer development when investments are ramped-up," he adds.

Deutsche Telekom shares are down 3 percent so far this year, outperforming the sector .SXKP which is down 7.5 percent.

Dividend concerns filtered through into the rest of the sector, where Telefonica (TEF.MC) and France Telecom FTE.PA have already slashed payouts. Dutch peer KPN (KPN.AS) fell by as much as 1.65 percent to 10-year lows.

"The Deutsche Telekom story gives room for speculation over KPN's dividend or even a capital raising because of the group's debt covenants," an Amsterdam based trader says.

KPN kept its 2012 payout target of 0.35 euros per share when announcing its third-quarter results, though its net debt increased to 2.7 times core profit, exceeding its target of 2.5 times.

