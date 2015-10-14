Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
NEW YORK The U.S. federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for an eighth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.35 percent, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Friday.
U.S. banks and bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that economic growth of three percent is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration sets out to dramatically cut taxes.