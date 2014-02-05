Futures flat as Trump tax plan awaited
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday amid a flood of corporate earnings, while investors awaited President Donald Trump's tax plan.
NEW YORK The dollar added to earlier losses against the yen on Wednesday after a report on U.S. private jobs growth fell slightly short of forecast, raising expectations of a disappointing payrolls report due on Friday.
ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. companies added 175,000 workers in January, slightly less than the 180,000 increase forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The December ADP reading was downgraded to 227,000 from the originally reported 238,000.
The greenback initially trimmed its early losses against the dollar after the release of the ADP figures. It soon resumed its decline against the safehaven Japanese currency and reached a New York session low of 100.77 yen, according to Reuters data.
The dollar last traded at 100.90 yen, down 0.7 percent from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
HELSINKI Finland's center-right government does not plan new spending cuts or major growth-boosting reforms in the second half of its four-year term, in a policy plan outlined late Tuesday, prompting criticism that it has not done enough to boost the economy.