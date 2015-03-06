Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
Positive bets on the U.S. dollar were little changed in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $40.85 billion in the week ended March 3, from $40.81 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs edged higher after three straight weeks of declines.
This was the 10th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.