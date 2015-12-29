An employee of a money changer holds a stack of U.S. Dollar notes before giving it to a customer in Jakarta, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.84 billion in the week ended Dec. 22, from $30.39 billion the previous week. The prior week's figure was the lowest since early November.

The latest dollar net long figure still remained low compared to the figures over each weekly period between Nov. 17-Dec. 8, when net long dollars came in above $40 billion.

The increase in the net long dollar positioning came after Dec. 16, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, its first rate hike in nine years. The Fed's rate increases are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

For the year, the dollar index had risen 8.8 percent through Dec. 22 .DXY. The dollar index measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals.

In other contracts, speculators raised bearish bets on the euro, as net shorts were increased after falling the previous week to their lowest in about four weeks. The latest week's net short euro contracts were 161,047, compared with 159,961 the week before.

Net short euro contracts had been steadily declining especially in the wake of a smaller-than-expected stimulus move from the European Central Bank early this month. For the year, the euro was down 9.4 percent against the dollar through Dec. 22.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)