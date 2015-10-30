Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to a one-month high, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position jumped to $21.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32 billion the week before. That was the largest net long position since late September, after declining for three straight weeks.

To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

Dovish interest rate signals from the European Central Bank last week, suggesting further monetary easing in the euro zone, have undermined the euro and benefited the greenback, prompting speculators to revisit their long-dollar positions.

Bets on the dollar are expected to increase again next week as investors priced in a U.S. interest rate increase in December. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank was considering a hike at its next policy meeting depending on the strength of economic data.

Interest rate futures have placed a 50 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates at the December meeting, according to the CME Group FedWatch on Friday.

For the month of October, the dollar index .DXY was up 0.6 percent, posting its second consecutive monthly gain.

Meanwhile, there was a huge jump in net short positions in the euro following the ECB comments last week. Net euro shorts rose to 105,934 contracts from shorts of 62,566 last week.

This week's net euro shorts were the largest since August, while, last week's contracts was the smallest since mid-July 2014.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Chris Reese, G Crosse)