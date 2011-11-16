LONDON Buying the Danish crown against the euro has become popular among hedge funds and other speculative investors looking to protect themselves against a break-up of the single currency, though some warn it could be a risky bet.

Denmark is not in the euro zone but its central bank, the Nationalbank, intervenes to keep the crown pegged within a band against the euro.

Many assume that if the euro zone broke up the Nationalbank would switch the crown's peg to a new German currency, which would probably be the euro's strongest successor.

"This has been a favored trade for quite a while among some hedge funds. There have been waves when people have focused on the Danish crown and talk about the Danish currency being a safe-haven currency," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

Denmark has a history of maintaining exchange rate targets. The crown was pegged to sterling in the late 1930s, to the dollar-based Bretton Woods system after World War Two and to the German mark from the 1970s.

In a referendum in 2000, Danes voted against adopting the euro but Denmark has retained a peg to the single currency via the ERM II exchange rate mechanism.

"If there was a breakdown of the euro then Denmark would probably very quickly peg its currency to the new German currency," Christensen said. He added there was broad agreement among politicians and economists that pegging the currency has been beneficial to the Danish economy.

Mostly investors conduct these trades by buying euro put/Danish crown call options -- bets the euro will fall -- with a maturity of one to two years. The crown's peg ensures low implied volatility, suggesting the market expects very little movement in the euro/crown rate.

"With the peg between the currencies the volatility is very low and therefore it's cheap to use that cross as an insurance against a break-up of the euro," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

Implied volatility in euro/Danish crown remains low but has started to creep up, reflecting growing demand for the options and recent crown gains against a weaker euro as a result of the currency bloc's deepening debt crisis.

Nordea's Christensen said one-year euro/Danish crown implied volatility is around 1.5 percent, up from 0.75 percent in early August and levels below 0.5 percent in early 2010. It hit around 2 percent in late October/early November as the euro fell to around 7.4400 Danish crowns, its weakest since mid-2010.

When the European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month, the Nationalbank cut by 35 bps in order to curb Denmark's strengthening currency.

The move softened the crown slightly, though it remains close to its recent highs, trading around 7.4425 to the euro.

The central bank aims to keep the crown within 2.25 percentage points around a central rate of 7.46038 per euro, meaning it can fluctuate between 7.29252 and 7.62824, though in practice the bank has kept a much tighter band.

RISKS ABOUND

Traders and analysts said there were risks to this trade, however, because it was based on the assumption that Denmark would maintain a currency peg if the euro zone broke up.

"If there was a break-up the Danes might seize the chance to do a mini-devaluation and gain a competitive advantage," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management, which has around $40 million in currency hedge funds.

He believes the only way to guarantee exposure to a "hard euro" in the event of a euro break-up is to invest in an underlying German asset and Barings has therefore bought German T-Bills for their currency fund.

In the event of a complete euro break-up where new currencies are adopted, traders and analysts said there could also be legal problems with a euro/Danish crown option if the euro no longer existed by its expiry.

"I don't know what the legal position would be if you had an option expiring in one year and one of the currencies ceased to exist. It is not the usual thing to write into a contract," SEB's Falkenhall said.

Traders said concerns over the legal position of these options could cause the market for them to dry up, while analysts also warned it could be wrong to assume, as these options do, that the Danish crown would gain if the euro zone debt crisis escalated.

Scandinavian currencies, particularly the Swedish crown, typically fall during period of heightened risk aversion. Following the Lehman Brothers' collapse in late 2008, the Danish central bank intervened to prevent the crown falling sharply against the euro, opting to raise rates as others were cutting.

Some say that if weaker countries left the euro zone then the euro should strengthen, including against the Danish crown.

"It's really hard to say which euro, if you had a euro at all, would emerge out of a break-up," Falkenhall said.

(Additional reporting by John Acher in Copenhagen, editing by Nigel Stephenson)