LONDON Deutsche Bank was rated the top bank for foreign exchange transactions for the eighth straight year but its market share shrank as Citi leapt into second place from fourth, an industry poll showed.

Deutsche had a market share of 14.57 percent of the multi-trillion dollar global currency market, Euromoney magazine's annual FX poll showed on Wednesday.

It dropped from 15.65 percent last year as it continued to shrink from a peak of 21.7 percent in 2008.

Euromoney recorded total volume of $208.4 trillion, a like-for-like increase of 12.6 percent, in its survey, which it conducts over a six-week period in January and February each year.

The 2010 triennial FX survey by the Bank for International Settlements estimated that foreign exchange volumes were around $4 trillion a day.

Deutsche's drop was to the advantage of Citi, whose market share jumped to 12.26 percent from 8.86 percent last year, pushing Barclays into third with 10.95 percent and UBS into fourth with 10.48 percent.

Citi's global head of G10 foreign exchange Jeff Feig told Reuters he attributed the U.S. bank's climb to substantial investment in technology and infrastructure, as well as a focus on increasing their client base in all areas.

"Banks were a big focus for us last year as were hedge funds and real money... We've got our traders to get much more focused on how to provide our product electronically with tighter prices and greater speed."

Citi has also launched a new platform, Velocity 2.0, which Feig believes will help it grab more market share.

Other notable movers were HSBC, who went above JP Morgan into fifth place with 6.72 percent of the market, while Goldman Sachs slipped to 10th behind Morgan Stanley as its market share dropped to 3.12 percent from 4.13 percent.

BIG GET BIGGER

The first few months of 2012 have presented a tough trading environment for currency traders due to low volumes and low volatility. A difficult economic climate also means that clients are seeking to reduce costs just as banks need to invest in infrastructure in order to keep prices low.

This is increasingly expected to favor the big players, who have better technology and deeper liquidity.

The top 10 banks, comprising the same institutions as 2011, continue to dominate the market, accounting for 78.76 percent of the global FX pie, up from 77.36 in 2011. The top 5 banks account for well over 50 percent.

Kevin Rodgers, global head of FX spot, e-trading and derivatives at Deutsche Bank told Reuters the bank recorded a record quarter for foreign exchange volume in the first three months of the year.

This came despite a difficult trading environment where volatility was low, meaning that the euro has only moved relatively small amounts on a raft of bad news for the euro zone economy, debt and politics.

Indeed, Deutsche are revamping their FX platform "from ground floor to the attic" and aim to transact at least 1 trillion euros a week in FX volumes by 2014.

"With the cost and commitment that a bank needs in order to deal with the large number of corporate clients, hugely sophisticated funds and real money accounts, there's not that many organizations that have the ability to provide the full range of services," Rodgers said.

CHALLENGES

As with the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, many in the FX industry are concerned about the risk of a major event in the euro zone leading to one or more countries leaving the euro, which would test just how robust the systems are.

Other challenges ahead will include the likely introduction of tougher regulations for the sector, as well as the current relatively quiet market.

"Market volumes are definitely lower and client positions are much smaller this year," said Citi's Feig.

Barclays head of emerging markets and FX distribution, Nick Howard, cited the advantage of being a large player across different asset classes.

"Competition is strong but we also see more consolidation. Consolidation doesn't mean lack of competition - it's adapting to the new framework in which we operate," he told Reuters.

The poll reflected responses from 15,423 voters, which comprise banks' clients from treasurers, traders and investors around the world.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)