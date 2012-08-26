Stacks of Swiss franc, Euro and U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in a bank in Bern August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

U.S. dollar bank notes are seen in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Japanese 10,000 yen notes (L) featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, $100 notes, featuring an image of Benjamin Franklin, and Chinese 100 yuan notes, featuring an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SYDNEY The euro got off to a steadier start in Asia on Monday, but faced the prospect of more downside if markets sense the European Central Bank could delay fleshing out its strategy in tackling the region's debt crisis.

With the Bundesbank likening ECB bond-buying plans to a dangerous drug and a conservative ally of the German Chancellor saying Greece should leave the currency bloc by next year, hopes are dimming the ECB could have a plan ready by its September 6 meeting.

The single currency stood at $1.2514, having retreated from a seven-week peak of $1.2590 set last week. Despite Friday's decline, the euro was up 1.5 percent over the week, boasting its best performance in six months.

Immediate resistance is seen around $1.2597, a level representing the 78.6 percent retracement of its June 18-July 24 fall.

"Overall the mix of news is a bit negative for Europe. Expectations for the ECB meeting are receding and the Sept 12 ESM German constitutional meeting is approaching. Mainly it suggests that EUR/USD will continue to fade lower," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index .DXY rise to 81.579, off a two-month trough of 81.221 plumbed Thursday. Against the yen, the greenback bought 78.72, continuing to recover from last week's fall to 78.27.

There is a dearth of major economic data in Asia on Monday, meaning the market's focus will remain fixed on Europe.

Germany's Ifo business climate index, the country's most influential indicator of economic health, is due later in the day. It is forecast to slip for a fourth month in a row, taking yet another hit from the euro zone crisis.

ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen is also due to speak on the way to a more stable economic and monetary union. Analysts said the speech would be closely watched for the ECB's latest thinking on the crisis.

"The EUR is likely to be more sensitive to such headlines than the German Ifo survey, and it will continue to remain vulnerable to headlines, especially in the run-up to the Troika visit to Athens and other political meetings in early September," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was marching to a beat of its own, having plumbed a two-month low and broken through the floor of its uptrend channel drawn from early June.

It traded at $1.0415, not far off Friday's low of $1.0375. Support is seen around $1.0371, the 23.6 percent retracement of the June-August rally.

(Editing by Wayne Cole)