NEW YORK The dollar held steady against other major currencies on Tuesday after a flurry of profit-taking that also helped lift the battered euro.

The euro, which traded near $1.40 in May, was up 0.06 percent in late New York dealings at $1.286 after trading as high as $1.29, in part on data suggesting improved economic growth in Germany.

Bruised by worries about economic growth and loosening European Central Bank monetary policies, the euro on Monday had touched a 14-month low.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar on Tuesday was flat at 108.84 yen.

Sterling was up 0.15 percent against the dollar, and the dollar index of six currencies traded against the greenback was off 0.1 percent after touching a 4-1/2-year peak on Monday.

"Initially there was profit-taking but there is clearly increasing evidence that the market is becoming long dollars," said currency strategist Sebastien Galy at Societe Generale in New York.

"People are finding it difficult to be long anything else but dollars," he said. "The net outcome is the dollar trend is well in place and continues."

The dollar has risen for 10 weeks. Interest rates, a key attraction for currency traders, are substantially higher in the United States than in the euro zone, whose policymakers are battling a weak economy with easy money as the Federal Reserves tightens monetary policies.

On Tuesday, the euro got a lift when the German composite PMI rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August, moving further above the 50 mark, which denotes growth. ECONDE

The corresponding survey for the euro zone, however, showed business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than expected as companies cut prices for the 30th month in a row. Overall, the data did little to alter the picture of a sluggish recovery in the euro zone.

The dollar's run prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley to caution that the gains could complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic performance and pushing down inflation.

Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar was not a policy goal for the Fed, it had to be taken into account as part of the central bank's economic forecast.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)