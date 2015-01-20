SYDNEY The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan.

The BoJ is under growing pressure to increase its already massive stimulus program as slumping oil prices LCOc1 CLc1 drag inflation away from its 2 percent target.

The dollar rose as far as 118.87 yen JPY= overnight, tearing away from a one-month trough of 115.85 set recently. Still, it remained well below a seven-year peak of 121.86 scaled last month.

The euro rose to 137.65 yen EURJPY=R, off Friday's three-month trough of 134.70. Sterling jumped to 180.28 yen GBPJPY=R, leaving a 2-1/2-month low of 175.83 set last week a distant memory.

Speculation has grown in recent days that the BOJ could tinker with its stimulus program, even if it stops short of adding to outright bond purchases.

"The BoJ could well extend the loan support fund along with downward revision to its core inflation forecast," say analysts at Citi.

"It could even expand the loan support fund and extend the duration given the extremely low and flat yield curve, as it does not want to give the impression of standing idle."

Only the New Zealand dollar underperformed the yen as it was sold off across the board in the lead up to inflation data.

Sellers were rewarded after the country's annual inflation slowed to 0.8 percent, undershooting market expectations and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own forecast for 1 percent.

The kiwi, already down some 1 percent on the dollar at $0.7660 NZD=D4, extended its decline to $0.7620 in the wake of the data. It was nearing its 2015 trough of $0.7616 set on Jan. 5. Its Australian counterpart rallied to NZ$1.0713 AUDNZD=R, reaching its highest in over a month.

The soft inflation outcome is certain to keep the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on the policy sidelines this year, dashing any expectations it could resume its tightening cycle in 2015.

In contrast, the European Central Bank is universally expected to unveil a sovereign bond-buying program on Thursday in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.

That is keeping investors away from the euro, which at $1.1550 EUR= was near an 11-year trough of $1.14595 set last week.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)