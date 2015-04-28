The dollar sign (R) is seen alongside the signs for other currencies above a currency exchange shop in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SYDNEY The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following a two-day policy review.

The dollar index .DXY fell as far as 96.011, reaching a low last seen on March 5. The index last stood at 96.088, having fallen in each of the past five sessions.

"In the near term, momentum should continue to drive further weakness in the USD, though the recent move means that risks are becoming more balanced," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to clients.

The key risk for the dollar is the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting due at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The central bank is considering monetary policy at a time when the U.S. economy has hit a soft patch, largely blamed on harsh winter weather, a strong dollar and disruptions at West Coast ports.

Just hours before the Fed releases its statement, the market will get an early read of how the U.S. economy fared in the first quarter. Economists expect the annualized pace of growth to have slowed to 1 percent, from 2.2 percent. ECONUS

With the dollar on the defensive, the euro came within a hair's breadth of $1.1000 EUR= for the first time in over three weeks. It was last at $1.0976.

Sterling climbed to a two-month high of $1.5344 GBP=D4, while the Canadian dollar hit a fresh three-month peak of C$1.2015 per USD CAD=D4.

Against the yen, the greenback dipped to a low of 118.77 JPY=, nearing the bottom end of this month's 118.525-120.845 range.

The big performer was the Australian dollar, which gained more than a full U.S. cent to break above 80 cents AUD=D4 for the first time since late January. That was a marked turnaround from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set earlier in the month.

"The standout move in G10 was AUD's sharp gains that have continued with the help of growing expectations of easier policy in China and the recovery in iron ore prices over the last week," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Aussie bulls also found some comfort after the head of Australia's central bank refrained from talking down the currency at a speech on Tuesday.

Trading is likely to shift to a lower gear in Asia with a public holiday in Japan set to dampen activity.