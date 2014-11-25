Australian one dollar coins surround a U.S. twenty dollar note in this photo illustration taken in Sydney July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY The Australian dollar hovered at a four-year low early on Wednesday, having been singled out by sellers in an otherwise aimless currency market ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The Aussie dropped almost a full U.S. cent to as far as $0.8514, reaching a low not see since July 2010. It has now given back half of its 2008-2011 rally from around $0.6000 to $1.1100.

Comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Philip Lowe contributed to the selling, although his remarks about the currency being overvalued was something the central bank has been saying for months.

"The AUD sits squarely at the bottom of the G10 pack in the past 24 hours and heading into the NY close, with a fresh slide in iron ore prices, now to below $70 for the first time since June 2009, adding pressure," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

In contrast, the euro drifted higher against the U.S. dollar as investors unwound bearish positions for a second session. Against the yen, the euro and the greenback appeared to have settled in a holding pattern just below multiyear peaks.

The euro last traded at $1.2473, pulling further away from a two-year trough in the $1.2358/60 area after a second attempt to break that level failed.

That left the dollar index softer at 87.909, down from a four-year peak of 88.440 set on Monday.

On the yen, the common currency bought 147.15, carving out a trading range below a six-year high of 149.12 set a week ago. Similarly, the dollar was marking time around 118.00 having hit a seven-year high of 118.98 last week.

Partly holding the dollar back against the yen was an odd fall in U.S. Treasury yields, even after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a much faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter.

Much of the rally came after a huge order for 10- and 30-year Treasury futures went through the market, seemingly a wager on inflation staying low or slowing further.

The data cupboard is almost bare in Asia, making for a lackluster session before Europe kicks in. By contrast, the United States has a slew of data slated for release before the Thanksgiving break on Thursday.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)