SYDNEY The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy.

While a full-blown quantitative easing program after Thursday's policy review is unlikely, some believe the ECB may lay the groundwork for a move early next year.

Keeping pressure on the ECB to do more, a survey on Wednesday showed euro zone business activity grew less than thought last month, suggesting the bloc's economy may be on the verge of contracting again.

The euro last traded at $1.2308 EUR=, having fallen as far as $1.2301 overnight, a low not seen since August 2012. It has clearly broken through the bottom of a $1.2360/1.2600 range seen in the past three weeks, a bearish sign for the currency.

Yet traders said the ECB must meet the market's already very dovish expectations or risk sparking a short-covering rally that some analysts said could see the euro squeeze back above $1.2600.

"We think the Council is more likely waiting to see the TLTRO2 uptake on Dec. 11, before making any decision on expanding its asset purchase programmes, which could potentially occur in Q1 2015," said Greg Moore, strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to the ECB's targeted-liquidity operations.

The dollar also gained on the yen, reaching a fresh seven-year peak of 119.87 yen JPY=. All of this helped push the dollar index to a fresh 5-1/2-year high of 89.005 .DXY.

The greenback, however, underperformed sterling and the Canadian dollar. Cable edged up to $1.5685 GBP=D4, pulling further away from a 15-month low of $1.5585 set on Monday, after a survey showed Britain's services sector expanded faster than expected last month.

Investors also warmed to the Canadian dollar after the central bank sounded slightly more optimistic on the economic outlook and stuck to a widely expected script by holding its policy rate at 1 percent.

As a result, the loonie drifted up to C$1.1346 per USD CAD=D4 from C$1.1418.

The Australian dollar found some buying interest below 84 U.S. cents AUD=D4, which allowed it to drift back up to $0.8405 from a fresh four-year low of $0.8388 plumbed on Wednesday.

However, it remained fragile after weak economic growth data prompted markets to price in a stronger chance of an interest rate cut next year. Any disappointment in local retail sales data due at 0030 GMT could see the Aussie come under renewed pressure.

