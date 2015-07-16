The shadow of the logo of Euro is seen on a U.S. one dollar note in this picture illustration taken in Madrid March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

NEW YORK The dollar rallied to a seven-week peak while the euro tumbled on Thursday as lower U.S. jobless claims reinforced market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

A day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled that the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade would come in 2015, the U.S. Labor Department reported an unexpected dip in new applications for unemployment payments. For many, the data suggested a rate hike as soon as September.

The dollar index .DXY composed of the euro and five other currencies traded against the greenback touched a high last seen on May 27 and was last up 0.50 percent.

The euro EUR=, which had inched up briefly after Greek legislators signed off on tough bailout terms, was last down 0.70 percent against the dollar at $1.0875. The euro zone common currency had dipped as low as $1.0857, a level last seen in late May.

The euro also fell against the yen EURJPY= and was last off 0.35 percent to 135 yen.

"The Greek saga has crowded the euro for a long time," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York. "And now that it's moving to the sidelines, it is letting the positives of the dollar and the negatives of the euro come to the fore."

European policymakers battling slow growth are lowering rates and buying bonds, even as Fed officials overseeing an expanding economy are nearing rate increases that make U.S. assets relatively more lucrative for investors.

"Now that Greece is somewhat resolved, the argument has shifted back to monetary policy divergence between the euro zone, UK and U.S.," said Tobias Davis, corporate hedging manager at Western Union in London.

He pointed to rises in the cost of dollar two-month forward swaps EUR2M=ICAP for euros as evidence of firming expectations that U.S. rates are heading higher.

The dollar was ahead 0.30 percent against the yen JPY= at 124.13 yen and down 0.50 percent against sterling GBP=, which has rallied in recent days, in part because UK officials have been hinting at raising interest rates.

Weak New Zealand inflation numbers added to pressure from a closely watched auction that showed global dairy prices slumped to a 12-1/2-year low, pushing the New Zealand dollar NZD= as low as $0.6498, its lowest since 2009.

