Wall Street edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.
NEW YORK The euro held near its session lows against the dollar on Friday after the European Commission confirmed a deal to lend cash-strapped Greece up to 86 billion euros over three years following talks in Brussels.
In late U.S. trading, the euro EUR= was down 0.4 percent at $1.1103, slightly above its session low of $1.1099, while it was down 0.5 percent at 138.00 yen EURJPY=, hovering near its session low of 137.94 yen.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
NEW YORK At an annual gathering of the world's most powerful thinkers and trendsetters in Beverly Hills this week, business leaders and major investors said they have gotten used to dismissing most things that President Donald Trump says or tweets.