Euro notes are seen at the Belgian Central Bank in Brussels October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

SYDNEY The euro was swept higher by a wave of short covering in thin trade early in Asia on Monday on hopes yet again that European officials would take a major step toward resolving the euro zone debt crisis this week.

Media reports over the weekend suggesting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The euro rose as high as $1.3342 from $1.3230 late in New York on Friday, after stops were triggered above $1.3280 and $1.3325. It last stood at $1.3292.

"Unless we see a confirmation the IMF is working on such a program, I suspect the market is going to want to sell into any further strength," said Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank in Sydney.

"But I would certainly be willing to give this the benefit of the doubt at least through the Asian session."

The single currency had fallen some 7 percent -- from a high of $1.4247 on October 27 to a trough of $1.3210 on November 25 -- as the debt crisis spread through Europe. Even Germany, the region's safest haven, was not spared. It suffered its worst bond auction in the euro era last week.

"Certainly if a deal is forthcoming, it would be a significant firebreak. We always talk about ring-fencing this rolling sovereign crisis and this would be a pretty high fence for financial markets. We'll just have to see what develops," Rennie added.

The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index .DXY fall 0.5 percent to 79.266, retreating from a two-month peak of 79.702 set Friday.

Commodity currencies followed the euro higher, with the Australian dollar jumping to $0.9808 from $0.9693 late in New York on Friday.

Reports of a possible aid for Italy should go some way in helping the country sell up to 8 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds later on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday where detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund are ready for approval, documents obtained by Reuters showed.

The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440 billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which, depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources.

On the data front, Japan retail sales are due later on Monday, followed by German inflation and consumer sentiment reports.