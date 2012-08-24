NEW YORK Currency speculators further reduced bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest in nearly a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the U.S. dollar's net long position fell to $4.57 billion in the week ended August 21, from $8.92 billion the previous week. It was the fifth straight weekly decline in U.S. dollar longs and was the smallest net long position since September 2011.

To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being short is a view its value will fall.

Investors continued to pare short positions on the euro, declining to 123,932 contracts from 137,810 the previous week.

Market participants were betting the European Central Bank will do whatever it takes to support the euro after its president Mario Draghi early this month said as much. The euro so far in August has gained 1.7 percent, reversing losses of 2.8 percent in July.

"The only way the euro can be stable is if its future existence is not in question," said Andres Bergero, vice president and chief corporate trader at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.

He added that Draghi has done "an amazing job" in helping ease doubts about the euro's survival.

Risk appetite has also turned up with further increases in bullish bets on the Australian and Canadian dollars, including sterling.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)