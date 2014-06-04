The new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The European Central Bank's comfort level for the euro to help inflation rise is probably around $1.30, market strategists polled by Reuters say, but they expect the currency to take another year to get there.

ECB President Mario Draghi signaled last month the ECB would be comfortable about easing policy in June provided its staff forecasts supported such a move and if the euro, then just below $1.40, remained stubbornly high.

Since then, the euro has weakened over two percent to $1.36, suggesting that financial markets have already priced in a small cut in both the ECB's refinancing and deposit rates along with some kind of lending program for businesses.

"Even if the ECB can get the euro to fall with their much-anticipated policy action this week, I struggle to see how negative deposit rates ... (or asset purchases) would do much to boost lending," wrote Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange strategy at Societe Generale, in a note to clients.

"So the ECB is really just hoping that the U.S. economic recovery will gather momentum and drag both the dollar and global growth out of the doldrums."

Only four analysts of the 64 polled predict the euro to reach $1.30 in the next three months. That number goes up to 20 analysts in six months, and becomes the consensus view only by the end of May 2015.

The poll, conducted June 2-4, showed a consensus view for the euro to trade at $1.36 in one month, $1.35 in three months and $1.32 in six months, all down roughly in line with the actual fall in the currency since the last poll.

Just last month, the focus was on what euro level would trigger policy action to stop it from rising, which the poll then concluded was $1.42. It never reached $1.40, and since has fallen sharply on expectations that Draghi will turn his words into action.

Currency speculators have increased euro short positions -betting the currency will fall against the dollar - according to latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Although those positions are negligible considering the size of the global foreign exchange market, the trend has reversed from large long positions just a few months ago.

Long U.S. dollar bets, on the other hand, have increased to their highest since around mid-March.

Most analysts in the poll expect prospects of a strong economic recovery in the United States to primarily drive those dollar positions, thereby weakening the euro.

But just what could weaken the euro independently of the dollar rising if the ECB cuts one rate from near zero to even closer to zero, and the other slightly below zero, is unclear.

Economists, strategists and euro zone money market traders polled by Reuters over the last month are certain Thursday's ECB action, if delivered along expected lines, will have little to no impact on the currency.

"If the ECB does what we have in mind - cut the refinancing and deposit rates and announce a new funding for lending scheme for businesses – it will not be a dramatic change," said Roberto Mialich, currency strategist at UniCredit in Milan.

"So, there is less chance markets will sell the euro on the back of what the ECB will do because that is already priced in."

Mialich, among the most consistently accurate forecasters in Reuters foreign exchange polls over the last several years, is the only analyst who expects the euro to strengthen over the polling horizon.

