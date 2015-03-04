A new 20 Euro banknote is presented at the Austrian national bank in Vienna February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The euro's slide has almost run its course and broad dollar strength will only push it down slightly in the coming year even as the European Central Bank embarks on a massive monetary stimulus program, a Reuters poll found.

The dollar has rallied in a nearly uninterrupted stretch since June, tracking a steep fall of nearly 50 percent in oil prices and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten policy around the middle of this year.

During that period, the euro lost almost 20 percent against the dollar. And 8 percent of that fall came in the last two months, as the ECB announced a sovereign bond purchase program starting this month to try and bring inflation back up to target.

Soon after that announcement, the single currency hit an 11-year low of $1.1098 on Jan. 26.

But the poll of more than 60 currency strategists conducted this week showed the euro holding near Wednesday's trading level of $1.12 in a month's time. It is then expected to ease only slightly to $1.10 in three months and to $1.08 in a year.

That suggests, despite expectations of broad dollar strength, that the ECB's 1 trillion euro stimulus and the Fed's policy tightening have been priced in largely.

"There will be some impact (from ECB's QE) but I don't expect to see the magnitude of movements we saw at the start of the year. The bias will be more moderate," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

The euro may also find support in recent economic data from the region, which has mostly beaten Reuters consensus forecasts and in many cases even the top forecast, indicating the economy may not be as weak as many think.

A recovery in oil prices in the second half of this year coupled with the ECB's purchase of sovereign bonds could also help boost inflation.

GREENBACK BOOGIE

The dollar, bolstered by rising U.S. government bond yields, hit its highest since September 2003 on Tuesday at 95.570 against a basket of major currencies.

It is now forecast to rally to 98.5 by the end of this year, slightly below the February poll's forecast of 98.9.

A majority, 53 of 78 analysts, said they were 'confident' the dollar rally would continue mostly unabated through this year, and 10 said they were 'highly confident'. The remaining 15 analysts said they were 'not confident'.

Strategists expect the dollar to rally against emerging market currencies too.

But currency speculators have reduced bets favoring the dollar to the lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Over the past month or so the dollar's rise has slowed as investors have had fewer reasons to push it higher given uncertainty over whether the Fed will start raising interest rates by June or wait a while longer.

"The expectations that the Fed could hike interest rates in the summer is a little overdone. We don't expect a Fed interest rate hike until December and as such the dollar could find only a little support going into June," added Rabobank's Foley.

The British pound was predicted near Wednesday's trading level of $1.53 in a month, $1.50 in six and 12 months, slightly stronger than the previous poll's equivalent forecasts of $1.50, $1.48 and $1.49.

Against the euro, sterling will gain ground in the year ahead. The poll showed you will need 73.2 pence to buy one euro in a month, 73.0p in six months and 72.4p in a year. Last month the respective forecasts were 75.0p, 74.1p and 74.0p.

The Japanese yen is expected to weaken further to 123.0 per dollar in six months and to 126.0 in a year. That is just a touch below the February poll's consensus but weaker than Wednesday's trading level of 119.7 yen.

