STOCKHOLM The Norwegian and Swedish crowns will gain against the euro over the coming year on stronger economic fundamentals but will ease against the dollar, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Both Nordic countries have outpaced the euro zone in recent years, though slowing growth through much of 2013 has driven the Norwegian and Swedish crowns lower against the single currency.

While recovery remains sluggish, growth in Sweden is forecast to pick up this year to around 2.5 percent. Norway's crown is expected to benefit from rates that are still higher than the European Union's and a continued high oil price.

In Sweden, the crown may lose ground before it recovers. The economy expanded rapidly in the fourth quarter last year - growing at its fastest clip in three years on an annual basis - but interest rates may be cut again, because inflation is stuck well below the central bank's target of 2 percent.

"We think that low inflation will hold back the crown ... in the near future," said Martin Enlund, a currency strategist at Handelsbanken. "Then, somewhere toward the autumn, clearly the fact that Sweden's economy looks better and the Riksbank will possibly have cut rates already, that will lay the ground for the crown to come back against the euro."

February inflation figures are due on March 11. They will be a key for the Riksbank when it publishes its next rate decision on April 9.

Benchmark interest rates in Norway, meanwhile, have been flat at 1.5 percent for almost two years.

In December, the bank was forced to delay a planned rate hike by a year to the summer of 2015, because of sluggish growth and low rates abroad.

This year, growth is expected to be weighed down by slowing growth in oil investments. Energy firms are likely to cut back on capital expenditure to save cash for dividends, after a decade-long spending boom.

However, Norway's economy is still growing faster than the rest of Europe - mainland growth was 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.

"Six to twelve months from now, we believe the crown will strengthen further (against the euro) as we see fundamental factors still supporting the NOK," said Camilla Viland, a forex analyst at DNB Markets.

"Oil prices remain high, the interest rate level in Norway is higher than in most other countries. Even though the rate of growth has slowed, it is still higher than in most other countries."

Against the dollar, both the Norwegian and Swedish crowns were seen losing some ground. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to tighten policy as inflationary pressure picks up.

The Swedish crown was trading at around 8.86 to the euro at 1142 GMT on Wednesday and 6.46 to the dollar. The Norwegian crown was at 8.24 to the euro and 6.01 to the dollar.

