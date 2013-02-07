LONDON Sterling eased on Thursday after the Bank of England said risks to the UK economy were weighted to the downside.

The comments came after the BoE kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and the quantitative easing total unchanged at 375 billion pounds.

The pound was last up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5700, from $1.5715 before the announcement.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent on the day to 86.40 pence.

