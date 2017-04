An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works near a monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top), and Nikkei share average in Tokyo November 22, 2013. Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks on Friday as the yen took a spill, though other Asian markets lagged as investors resigned themselves to an inevitable slowdown in U.S. stimulus. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock index outside a bank in downtown Milan June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company looks at monitors in Tokyo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works under a monitor displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top R and L), and Nikkei share average in Tokyo November 22, 2013. Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks on Friday as the yen took a spill, though other Asian markets lagged as investors resigned themselves to an inevitable slowdown in U.S. stimulus. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Remote/stringer

Specialist trader Chris Malloy (C) gives a price to traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A traffic controller at a constructing site is reflected on a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An office worker walks past the board of the Australian Securities Exchange building displaying its logo in central Sydney April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

TOKYO Asian shares held steady early on Thursday, although Japanese stocks look set to head back towards a 5-1/2 year peak reached in May after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data.

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer confidence improved from a preliminary reading, while the Chicago PMI held up better-than-expected in November after surging in the previous month.

A soft October durable goods report was the only dent to an otherwise upbeat set of figures.

"The U.S. economic data were very pro-tapering, despite the weakness in the durable goods data," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, wrote in a note.

Investors are focusing more closely on data as they weigh the odds of when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin dialing back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying campaign. Many investors expect the Fed will begin tapering in the first quarter of next year if the economy continues to improve.

"On tapering and USD, we have been struck by how much of the market continues to assign a very low probability of a December or January tapering," Englander said.

"Investors are focused on next week's labor market release, but the stronger than expected data suggests that some revision of probabilities is merited even going into the numbers."

The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 102.25 yen, adding to a 0.8 percent rise overnight and hitting a six-month high.

As the yen tumbled, Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark .N225 was expected to race higher in the open and close in on a 5-1/2 year peak reached in May. Nikkei futures rose 1.1 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX closed at record highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC finished at a 13-year peak. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The dollar was steady at $1.3576 to the euro, having hit a four-week low in the previous session after news that Germany's two major parties had formed a grand coalition deal.

Among commodities, U.S. crude prices stabilized at around $92.30 a barrel, having fallen 1.5 percent overnight as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed down prices.

Gold was also steady at about $1,238.30 an ounce, after a 0.4 percent drop in the previous session and not far from a four-month low of $1,227.34 touched on Monday.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)