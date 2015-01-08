A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Global equity markets surged and the dollar hit a nine-year high on Thursday, lifted by the Federal Reserve's confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new stimulus in Europe.

Stocks on Wall Street rose 1.8 percent and European stocks jumped nearly 3 percent as investors set aside fears from a few days ago that tumbling oil prices point to a global slowdown.

Brent oil fell and U.S. crude traded flat, while prices for U.S. and German government debt fell on growing speculation the European Central Bank will launch a bond-buying program to combat slowing economic growth.

Stocks on Wednesday had snapped a five-day losing streak after strong private sector jobs data and as minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting reassured investors the U.S. central bank was in no hurry to start raising interest rates.

In the latest sign of a strong U.S. economy, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and job cuts declined sharply in December, suggesting a tightening labor market.

In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's Governing Council stands ready to take unconventional measures if needed to stem a prolonged period of low inflation.

Coupled with the Fed's apparent conclusion that a global deflation threat and potential turmoil from plunging oil prices will not derail the U.S. recovery, stocks rose.

"The decline in the price in oil, sure it spoke volumes about potential headwinds for the global economy," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "But it seems as ever investors are more optimistic about the likely response from global central banks and that turned confidence around."

MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 1.93 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.87 percent to close at 1,368.37. The German, French and Italian stock market indexes each rose more than 3 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 323.35 points, or 1.84 percent, to 17,907.87. The S&P 500 gained 36.22 points, or 1.79 percent, to 2,062.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.72 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,736.19.

A slump in German industrial orders in November and a drop in euro zone consumer inflation expectations reinforced bearish views of the euro as the U.S. data also helped push the single currency to a nine-year low, for a fifth day of losses.

The euro fell to $1.17540, its lowest since December 2005, on the EBS trading platform, and last traded at $1.1789, a 0.41 percent decline.

The euro's weakness kept the dollar index at nine-year highs. Against the yen, the dollar climbed to 119.65 yen, up 0.34 percent.

Global benchmark Brent oil fell below $51 a barrel as bulls and bears searched for a floor to the prolonged rout.

Brent crude fell 19 cents to settle at $50.96 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 14 cents to settle at $48.79 a barrel.

"There is selling fatigue and that's why you're seeing some short covering," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital. "There are lots of folks out there still looking for a bottom. This thing is not over yet. Not by a long shot."

U.S. Treasury debt prices declined as Wall Street rallied and U.S. oil prices steadied, and on the expectations for an ECB bond-buying program.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasuries were off 18/32 to yield 2.0161 percent, after dipping below the 2 percent level on Tuesday for the first time since October.

The yield on the German 10-year bund rose to 0.512 percent.

"What's going on in Treasuries has nothing to do with what is going on in the U.S. and everything to do with what is going on in Europe and with what is going on in the energy complex," said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New York.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)