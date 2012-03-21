A piece of corn is seen in a hay bale at a farm in Fredericksburg, Texas September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

CHICAGO U.S. soybean prices rebounded on Wednesday after a two-day sell-off on talk of Chinese demand and worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans this spring to meet global needs.

But corn fell for a third day on long liquidation ahead of two U.S. crop reports next week. Wheat followed corn lower, pressured by expectations of ample world supplies.

At the Chicago Board of Trade, May soybeans settled up 10 cents at $13.55 per bushel. May corn ended near the day's lows, down 5-1/2 cents at $6.42 a bushel, while May wheat fell 6-1/4 cents at $6.36-1/4.

Trade in all three commodities was light. Estimated volume in CBOT corn futures, the biggest of the grain markets, was about 30 percent below the prior 30-day average.

Soybeans advanced on rumors that China bought two cargoes of U.S. soybeans. CBOT soybean futures are up about 12 percent year-to-date on robust demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, coupled with projected crop shortfalls in South America. CBOT soybeans set a six-month high on Monday.

"In a normal year, South American beans would outprice U.S. beans during this time frame by $30 a tonne, (but) those types of discounts are not here. U.S. beans are really rather competitive," said Roy Huckabay with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage.

A strike by truckers in Argentina added to worries about the availability of South American soy supplies.

"I think the Argentine truck strike is getting some publicity," said Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana. "If the South American supplies are not available for increased purchases by China, that suggests you want to keep some premium for beans."

China is on course to import 25 percent more soybeans in the first half of this year than the first six months of 2010, an official think tank said.

EARLY START TO U.S. PLANTING

Summer-like weather in the U.S. Midwest this month fueled ideas that farmers are likely to plant corn aggressively, a factor that hung over the corn market and helped lift soybeans.

"It does look like the (weather forecast) models have turned back to a warmer pattern, all the way into the end of the month," Zuzolo said. "That does promote some pretty good potential for corn acreage. We may be back on track in terms of trade sentiment that the planters will roll hard for corn, at the expense of beans," he added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a report of prospective U.S. crop plantings on March 30.

USDA will also release at the same time a quarterly update of U.S. grain stocks. Following a series of wild market moves in CBOT corn following the last several quarterly stocks reports, uncertainty ahead of the March 30 release was prompting some investors to exit long positions and head for the sidelines.

"You've had so much variation in the stocks report, and the market is long. People are getting out," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ABN AMRO in Chicago.

Also bearish for corn was news that China bought about 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia this week.

"You are seeing people replace corn in feed rations," one U.S. trader said.

Prices at 2:58 p.m. CDT (1958 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 642.00 -5.50 -0.9% -0.7% CBOT soy 1355.00 10.00 0.7% 13.1% CBOT meal 369.80 4.20 1.2% 19.5% CBOT soyoil 54.38 0.05 0.1% 4.4% CBOT wheat 636.25 -6.25 -1.0% -2.5% CBOT rice 1434.50 -2.00 -0.1% -1.8% EU wheat 208.75 0.00 0.0% 3.1%

US crude 106.87 0.80 0.8% 8.1% Dow Jones .DJI 13,135 -35 -0.3% 7.5% Gold 1649.66 -0.22 0.0% 5.5% Euro/dollar 1.3207 -0.0016 -0.1% 2.0% Dollar Index .DXY 79.6230 0.0330 0.0% -0.7% Baltic Freight .BADI 896 12 1.4% -48.4%

* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except soymeal (dollars) and EU wheat (euros). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.

(Additional reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)