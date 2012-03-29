A piece of corn is seen in a hay bale at a farm in Fredericksburg, Texas September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

SYDNEY Grains futures edged into positive territory in early Asian trade on Thursday after sliding in the previous session on bearish sentiment ahead of the USDA's quarterly grain inventory and planting report due later in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

The USDA is seen projecting that corn plantings will increase by 2.8 million acres (1.1 million hectares) from last year to 94.7 million acres, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Crop forecasters have already slashed estimates for South America's soy harvests, increasing the need for a big crop in the United States. AgRural this week cut its outlook for Brazil's soy crop to 66.7 million tonnes from 68 million.

Private Chinese importers have bought about 360,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment in May and June from the U.S. Pacific Northwest in the first large sale to the country since late February, trade sources said.

Argentina expects a 2011/12 soy crop of 44 million tonnes, after a December-January dry spell dashed original expectations of a 53 million tonne harvest.

MARKET NEWS

The yen held on to gains early in Asia on Thursday but could see renewed pressure as flows linked to Japan's financial year-end look to have peaked. <USD/>

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.

<O/R>

Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. <MKTS/GLOB>

Data/Events 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Mar 2012 0900 EZ Business climate Mar 2012 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Mar 2012 1230 U.S. GDP (third estimate) Q4 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Oct 2011 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Feb 2012 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Feb 2012 2350 Japan Indstrl output prelim mm Feb 2012 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Feb 2012

Grains prices at 8.35 a.m. EDT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 633.00 2.25 +0.36% -1.06% 650.86 40

CBOT corn 621.00 0.75 +0.12% -1.55% 647.15 24

CBOT soy 1373.50 6.00 +0.44% +0.27% 1331.93 64

CBOT rice $14.74 $0.00 -0.03% -2.38% $14.40 59

WTI crude $105.50 $0.09 +0.09% -1.71% $106.46 46

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.001 +0.05% +0.03%

USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.09% -0.69%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)