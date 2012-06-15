CHICAGO U.S. corn fell nearly 3 percent on Friday on liquidation ahead of historic elections in Greece over the weekend that have unsettled global equity and commodity markets.

"With this Greek election coming up Sunday a lot of people are leery about holding anything right now, a lot of them just said get me out," a Chicago Board of Trade floor trader said.

Corn was led lower by profit-taking of the old-crop July/new-crop December bull spread. The spread started this month at 33 cents per bushel premium July, then soared 150 percent to peak at 82 cents on Thursday.

"They put a lot of premium in that spread and are getting out before the weekend and the worrisome Greek elections," the trader said.

A forecast by Informa Economics for a huge corn acreage this year in the United States also contributed to the declines.

"That is a big number so that's part of the reason corn turned down," he said.

Trade sources said Informa pegged the corn area at 96.8 million, above the firm's previous outlook for 96.1 million and above USDA's current forecast for 95.9 million.

America's farmers this spring planted the largest area to corn in 75 years.

Sales of U.S. soybeans to China underpinned the soybean market but soy turned down after gaining in early dealings.

Analysts said the weekend elections in Greece were foremost on everyone's radar screen.

"I noticed soybeans rallied last night as soon as equity markets moved up after central banks said they were prepared to act after the Greek elections," said Sterling Smith, oilseeds analyst for Citigroup.

The dollar index slipped nearly a half percentage point while crude oil eased and equities gained in restrained trade on Friday ahead of the weekend elections that may help decide Greece's fate in the euro zone debt crisis.

Also, "Chinese sales are supportive to the market (soybean)," Smith said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday said private exporters sold 382,000 tonnes of soybeans, mostly to China for delivery in the new-crop (2012/13) marketing year.

China is the world's largest importer of soybeans.

At 10:49 a.m. CDT (1149 EDT), Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery were down 3-1/2 cents per bushel at $13.82-1/2, July delivery corn was down 15-1/2 cents at $5.86 and new-crop December was down 3 at $5.13.

CBOT wheat for July delivery was down 4-1/4 at $6.19-1/4.

Corn traders were on edge Friday as less-than-ideal crop weather was forecast for the U.S. Corn Belt.

Corn plants in the southern and central areas of the United States are beginning to pollinate, or produce grain, a time when cool, wet weather is needed for the crop, but forecasts are calling for high temperatures and little widespread rain.

Corn was planted at a record fast and early pace this season, which moved the critical pollination stage ahead two to three weeks in nearly all of the Midwest.

Only slight improvement in weather forecasts was noted on Friday for the weekend through next week, although crops in roughly the northern half of the Corn Belt are expected to fare better, an agricultural meteorologist said.

Light showers are expected this weekend in the drier areas of the lower U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing areas which will ease stress on crops, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc., Kansas City.

"The big change in the forecast today from yesterday is a little wetter in the lower Midwest," Karst said.

"There will be from 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch this weekend in a line from Kansas through Ohio and Michigan which will slow crop deterioration."

(Sam Nelson; Editing by David Gregorio)