Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
SHANGHAI China major stock indexes opened down on Monday.
The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.2 percent to 3,772.53 points at 1:36 GMT (9:36 p.m. EDT), while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1.4 percent to 3,612.93 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 1.0 percent, to 3,623.2, -149.33 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index .HSI in Hong Kong was down 1.6 percent, to 24,251.35 points.
