China's top securities regulator, China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Monday that China Securities Finance Corp Ltd would continue to buy shares to stabilize the stock market.

Chinese shares slid more than 8 percent on Monday as an unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations ran out of steam, throwing Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash into doubt.

(Corrects name of regulator to China Securities Regulatory Commission from China Securities Finance Corp Ltd in paragraph

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)