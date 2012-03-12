HONG KONG Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to finish slightly higher on Monday as China Mobile offset weakness in consumer stocks, but gains were capped by technical resistance in low turnover.

The Hang Seng Index .HSI closed up 0.23 percent at 21,134.18. The China Enterprises Index .HSCE of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.27 percent at 11,225.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC finished down 0.19 percent at 2,434.86 as A-share turnover increased for a third-straight session, hitting the highest in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK) surged to the highest since August 2009, rising 3.9 percent in almost three times its 30-day average volume to HK$87.45. HSBC on Monday upgraded the Hong Kong-listed shares of China's largest mobile operator from neutral to overweight and raised its target price by 25 percent to HK$100, following Goldman Sachs on Friday. HSBC analysts said the integration of chips that support both China Mobile's 3G and 4G standard in mass-market handsets would level the playing field in China.

* Investors took profit on China consumer names that outperformed last week. Belle International Holdings Ltd (1880.HK) lost 1.3 percent after surging 10.3 percent last week.

* Chinese rail stocks suffered after mainland media reported that a section of a new high-speed railway in central China's Hubei province collapsed after persistent rains, renewing safety-related fears about the sector. China Rail Construction Corp Ltd (1186.HK) slumped 7.3 percent, while China Railway Group Ltd (0390.HK) dropped 5.4 percent.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)