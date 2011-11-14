MADRID Iberian wholesale power prices for spot delivery gained sharply on Monday due to forecasts that supplies of cheap wind power, which were abundant on Sunday, would fall hard and force costlier coal- and gas-powered plants to step up production.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- would cut output to as low as 4,600 megawatts on Tuesday from 8,763 MW by late afternoon on Monday.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, fixed the widely observed "pool" price for the day ahead at 52.82 euros ($72.01) per megawatt-hour, up from 40.54 euros set on Sunday for Monday.

For Sunday, OMIE set a rate 15.52 euros/MWh, the lowest since December 25, 2010. Wind power provided 43 percent of Spain's electricity on Sunday, far exceeding an average of 15.6 percent for the year so far.

In the forwards market, the benchmark calendar-year 2012 contract edged up in the over-the-counter market, where it was heard changing hands at 53.60 euros/MWh, a gain of 0.20 euros from Friday.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were up and running, and generating 6,035 MW between them -- equivalent to 18.4 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN safety regulator.

The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor went off line for refueling on Sunday, shortly after the 1,000 MW plant returned from a refueling halt. Cofrentes had yet to reach full power on Monday afternoon. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html

($1 = 0.734 Euros)

(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)