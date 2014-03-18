Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) surged 9.3 percent in pre-open trading on plans to seek minority shareholder approval to set up a plant in Gujarat as a unit of Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), after the proposed move drew opposition from the company's leading institutional investors.

"Even though not required by law, the board decided, as a measure of good corporate governance, to seek minority shareholders' approval," the company said in a statement after a board meeting on Saturday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)