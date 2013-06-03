LONDON An investment grade credit rating from Moody's would boost sentiment towards Ireland but would not be a panacea for an economy still to return fully to international bond markets.

Moody's is the last of the three main rating firms to class Irish government debt as "junk", saying the rating reflects its concerns about the banking system and other factors.

Credit default swap prices imply an investment grade for Ireland, according to financial information firm Markit, and most analysts say an upgrade is only a matter of time. Moody's declined to comment on whether it plans any rating changes.

An upgrade would boost confidence towards Ireland and facilitate an exit, expected this year, from the 85 billion euro bailout program it entered in late 2010.

But analysts say the move is widely priced in and that any market impact, while positive, should be muted. It would also trigger only limited automatic buying because Ireland's rating excludes it from just one major index tracked by bond funds.

"A lot of money has been flooding into Ireland in any case in anticipation of such moves," Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income, at London and Capital Asset Management said. "There may well be more marginal purchases but I don't think that will be the flood of money that people may be expecting."

The premium investors demand to hold Irish bonds over Germany has fallen nearly 300 basis points since the European Central Bank vowed last July to protect the euro, to around 230 bps. Joshi said it could narrow 50 bps further in six months.

A global rise in yields, driven by concerns that U.S. monetary stimulus may soon come to an end, has driven Irish funding costs higher but, at 3.85 percent, they are still well within the 3.4-4.3 percent range that has held since April.

They are also below those of Spain and Italy, which have higher ratings from Moody's.

Ireland sold 5 billion euros of new 10-year bonds in March, in a step seen as significant to its plan to exit its bailout.

Having been in and out of Ireland over the last six months, Joshi at London and Capital said the fund was looking for bonds to cheapen before returning to Irish debt markets.

"At this stage, there would need to be a sell-off in the market for it to become more attractive for us to re-enter," Joshi added.

JPMorgan's EMU Government Bond Investment Grade Index is the only one of the main benchmarks tracked by bond funds that requires investment grades from all three rating firms and consequently does not include Irish debt.

Given it is only tracked by 3-5 billion euros of bond funds, and that Irish bonds would have a weight of only 1.6 percent if they were included, any buying related to its inclusion would be less than 100 million euros.

This is minor compared with the 60 billion euros of Irish government bonds held by non-residents, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, asset allocation strategist at JPMorgan said.

FORCED BUYING

"The amount of forced buying is really insignificant," he said. "What a ratings upgrade could do is to induce more investors to buy Irish bonds on a discretionary basis - not because they are forced to, because of the benchmark they follow, but because a rating upgrade is sending another positive signal about Irish assets."

In the event of an upgrade, he said the 10-year Irish/German yield spread would likely fall to marginally below 200 bps.

Lipper data shows that the largest European bond funds, whose holdings are mainly in sovereign debt, have already ramped up their exposure to Ireland.

Among the top 50 funds by size, allocations to Irish debt have increased to an average of 3.3 percent in the three months to end-April, from 1.9 percent in the same period last year.

Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said the timing of any rating move and the impact it would have on the market would also depend on the global economic backdrop.

"You have to put it in a global context and recognize that we are still at an uncertain period for global growth. The Irish story is really one of increasing confidence that growth will materialize through the next year or so and that Ireland will successfully exit the bailout," Hughes said.

(Additional Reporting by Joel Dimmock, graphics by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)