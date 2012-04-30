Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall on Tuesday, with stocks of exporters likely to be pressured by a yen that has strengthened after U.S. markets weakened and Spain said it had slipped into recession.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,450 to 9,550 on Tuesday, from Friday's close of 9,520.89. The market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,460, down 40 points from the close in Osaka of 9,500.

"The biggest influence today may be the stronger yen, which is bad news for the Nikkei, as is the reason behind it: America's slowing growth and fears about Europe," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

U.S. stocks ended down overnight, with the S&P 500 ending April with its first monthly decline since November.

Spain reported its economy contracted in the first quarter, officially putting it in recession as severe government spending cuts to reduce the deficit and a troubled banking sector hamper return to growth. Standard and Poor's also cut the credit ratings of 11 Spanish banks on Monday. ID:nL5E8FU2LZ]

"Although the news from Spain is likely to drag on the markets, the attention will really be turning to Europe for the French and Greek elections this weekend and the ECB meeting on Thursday," said Doshida.

France will vote in the second and final round of presidential elections on May 6. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget pact, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the previous round on April 23. Greece will hold national elections to replace a cross-party coalition government on the same day.

Widening fears about the euro zone's debt crisis has bolstered the yen against the euro, hurting exporters.

The yen had weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen and expanded buying of exchange-traded funds and real-estate linked funds, but the effect was short-lived and it was at a two-months high against the dollar on Tuesday.

The Nikkei lost 5.6 percent last month, its worse April performance in 7 years, following a rally of over 19 percent in the first quarter.

STOCKS TO WATCH

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD (4063.T)

Shin-Etsu Chemical is to build a 9.6 billion yen ($120 million) plant in the U.S. to produce materials used in paint and other applications from next year, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

NISSAN MOTORS (7201.T) AND SUMITOMO (8053.T)

Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp are to set up a business buying used EV batteries and selling them for domestic use, the Nikkei business daily said.

SUMITOMO (8053.T)

Japan and Kazakhstan plan to sign an agreement to jointly develop rare earth metals critical to electronics and auto makers, paving the way for Sumitomo Corp to partner with Kazatoprom and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp to extract the metals, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Saturday. ($1 = 79.88 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)