ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.
TOKYO The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Thursday following news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, though stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth lent support to already fragile sentiment.
The Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.2 percent to 8,785.42, while the broader Topix .TOPX index was down 0.3 percent at 737.06.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.
TOKYO Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns of a supply glut.