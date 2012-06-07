A man is reflected in a board showing the graph of the change of the exchange rate between the Euro and Japanese Yen for the last 12 months outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average .N225 rose on Thursday on speculation that euro zone leaders would take policy action to curb the spread of the region's debt crisis, with a softer yen lending additional support.

The Nikkei advanced for the third day, gaining 1.2 percent to 8,639.72. The index is now well above its 14-day moving average of around 8,555 and is on track to snap a nine-week losing streak on Friday.

Increased demand for sectors that have recently been out of favor, as investors have scrambled to cut their exposure to riskier assets, signaled risk aversion may be easing.

"People may just be starting to think it's okay to be long again," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura. "When these sectors rose last year they preceded a recovery."

The securities sector .ISECU.T rose 3.9 percent, insurance .IINSU.T gained 2.7 percent and mining .IMING.T climbed 3.1 percent.

Fears of a euro zone collapse abated slightly after the European Central Bank on Wednesday increased pressure on European leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis and hinted that action could be taken if there is further market turmoil, although it stood pat on its main interest rate of 1 percent.

"Sentiment has largely improved because they seemed to say that the market has underestimated the political will of European leaders and that we can expect more," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Risk appetite was also given a lift after a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said the Fed should ease more to stimulate the domestic economy and tackle the escalating problems in Europe, ahead of Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress later on Thursday.

Chipmakers were among those boosted by an overnight rally in U.S. stocks. A gain of 3.4 percent on the PHLX semiconductor index .SOX helped to push up Toshiba Corp (6502.T), Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T) and Advantest Corp (6857.T) between 1.9 and 2.4 percent.

Exporters were granted a breather by the weakening yen on talk of an economic stimulus, as the dollar crept back past 79 yen and the euro neared the 100 yen mark.

Major auto makers Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) climbed between 2 and 3 percent, slightly outperforming the market.

Olympus Corp (7733.T) trimmed gains after rising as much as 3.1 percent, closing just 0.6 percent up after Panasonic Corp (6752.T) denied a Kyodo news agency report that it would invest in the medical equipment maker, which is struggling to recover from an accounting scandal.

REBOUND OR RECOVERY?

Despite the gains, investors remained cautious, aware that the rebound will lack conviction unless euro zone leaders take concrete steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and prop up the region's struggling banks.

"There are a lot of people who are underinvested or who have been playing it safe...(they're) afraid of being left behind if (European leaders) really do come up with something," said a trader at a foreign hedge fund.

The broader Topix .TOPX index put on 1.7 percent to 730.75, building on its recovery from the 28-year low it hit on Monday. Volume on the main board was moderate, with 1.75 billion shares changing hands, a whisker below its average for the past four sessions.

Market participants said the gains were largely driven by short-covering, as well as a flurry in trading before the expiration of a slew of stock options on Friday, known as an "options SQ" in Japan, which commonly leads to a spike in volumes.

"Investors are eyeing strike prices between 8,500 and 8,750 for Friday's close, so it could end up at 8,650 by then," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

The Nikkei is now up 2.4 percent on the week. If it manages to hold onto its gains by the close on Friday it will snap a nine-week losing streak which has been fueled by fears about sputtering growth in Europe, the United States and China and the escalating euro zone crisis.

($1 = 79.4000 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Kim Coghill)