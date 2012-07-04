TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to tread water on Thursday following a recent rally, capped by resistance such as its 75-day moving average and with investors cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day by the European Central Bank.

The Nikkei closed at two-month high of 9,104.17 on Wednesday as market participants picked up energy and resource company shares on a rise in oil prices, though players said that follow-through buying was likely to be limited.

"There aren't that many investors who are willing to buy above the 9,000 mark," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei's 75-day moving average, which came at 9,173 on Wednesday, is looming, while other resistance is also seen at 9,250, the 50 percent retracement of its slide from a one-year high on March 27 to a six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June 4.

"The ECB is likely to cut rates today. But if that leads to a fall in the euro against the yen, that would not be good for Japanese stocks," Miura said.

Shares in Japanese exporters have fallen out of favor recently as a stream of disappointingly soft data from the United States and China has worried investors about the strength of global demand.

On the other hand, sectors driven by appetite in Japan have been firm thanks to fairly robust domestic demand as reconstruction after last year's tsunami and nuclear disaster gathers pace.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 to 9,150 on Thursday. Nikkei futures in Chicago were not traded on Wednesday due to U.S. market holiday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Aeon (8267.T)

Aeon Co booked a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on higher sales of private-brand and energy efficient goods at its general merchandise and grocery stores, and stuck to its forecast for a record profit in its business year to next February.

Many general retailers in Japan, including Aeon, are expecting record profits this year as they take steps to combat chronic deflation, such as by cutting advertising, reducing unprofitable sales areas and expanding their selection of higher-profit private-label goods.

- J-Front (3086.T), Parco (8251.T)

J-Front Retailing will announce a bid to nearly double its stake in Parco, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Parco shares jumped 18.3 percent by the daily limit to 972 yen on the news.

- Asahi Glass (5201.T)

Asahi Glass is likely to see its Jan-June operating profits halving from a year earlier to around 50 billion yen ($627 million), as a sluggish TV market led to fall in LCD glass prices, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The company may revise down guidance on its annual profit in the year to December from its current estimate of 140 billion yen, the paper said.

($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen)

