TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to come under pressure on Friday after U.S. shares fell for a sixth day and the market braces for Chinese GDP data that is likely to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Nikkei could test its June 26 low of 8,619, a break of which could open the way for a full retreat in coming weeks to its six-month low near 8,200 hit in early June.

"Some people say markets have already priced in growth below 8 percent in China. But I think the data will likely bring home the impact of the slowdown," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's April-June economic growth, due around 0200 GMT, to have slowed to 7.6 percent from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Worries are increasing that slower growth in top economies such as China will lead to more profit warnings, overshadowing hopes of any boost from additional policy measures around the world.

"Central banks around the world are easing policy recently, starting from Europe and China last week, and Brazil and South Korea yesterday. But markets are becoming less sensitive" to such moves, Uno added.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,800 on Friday. On Thursday, the Nikkei declined 1.5 percent to 8,720.01 .N225, its biggest daily fall since June 8 and the sixth consecutive day of decline -- the longest such streak since early April.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,700, unchanged from the close in Osaka.

