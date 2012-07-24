TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-week low on Tuesday after worries that Spain may need a bailout intensified concerns on the global economy and sent the yen higher.

The market could be dented further if upcoming Chinese manufacturing data adds to evidence of a protracted slowdown in the Chinese economy, arguably the world's most important growth engine.

"Europe needs to deal with the crisis but (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel is on holiday and so are many other policymakers. I'm worried that politics cannot keep up with market moves during the summer," said Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,468,22 .N225, extending losses after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday. It is edging closer to its six-month low of 8,296, hit in early June.

The broader Topix index .TOPX edged 0.5 percent lower to 719.95, having fallen in 11 of the past 12 sessions.

The losses came as Spanish bond yields hit euro-era highs and global share prices dropped sharply, on worries more Spanish regions may need financial help after Valencia requested help last week.

"The market will be helpless for the time being. The Nikkei could test the early-June low," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief strategist at Toyota Asset Management.

The immediate focus is on HSBC's flash manufacturing PMI at 10.30 p.m. EDT. A soft reading there could undermine the sectors seen as dependent on China, such as shippers and construction machine makers.

The yen's broad gains in the past week have hurt shares in exporters. Carmaker shares .ITEQP.T fell 1.3 percent, while electronics firms .IELEC.T dropped 1.0 percent.

Sharp (6753.T) fell 5.1 percent to 279 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the firm was likely to have suffered a 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as its LCD and solar businesses continued to decline. That is much wider than market consensus of around 76 billion yen, according to traders. [ID:nL4E8IN69F]

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)