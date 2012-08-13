TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average was expected to hover in a tight range on Tuesday, with many investors sitting on the sidelines as the economic calendar hits a lull and the official Japanese summer holiday season continues.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,950 on Tuesday after U.S. stocks snapped a six-day rally overnight as momentum from hopes for extra stimulus flagged.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,885, up 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,870.

"We're likely to see a similar development to yesterday, with a focus on net-related stocks like DeNA and Gree because they're favored by individual investors, who dominate during the holiday season," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Online gaming company DeNA (2432.T) topped the main board as the most-traded share on Monday, adding 2.1 percent to its 22.1 percent jump on Friday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Rival Gree (3632.T) climbed 5.7 percent to add to Friday's 8 percent gain.

Both beat the benchmark index, which dipped 0.1 percent on Monday in the lowest trade since December 30 as Japan's summer holiday season began. The market barely flinched on the news that Japanese gross domestic product had grown less than expected in the April-June quarter.

Earnings for the same quarter have been largely disappointing, with 54 percent of the 154 Nikkei companies that have reported results falling short of guidance. Many firms have cut their full-year profit outlooks due to a strong yen and the impact of a global slowdown on demand.

Concern about the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in the United States and China have knocked the Nikkei down 2.4 percent from a two-month high hit on July 4, and left it 13.4 percent lower than its one-year high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27.

> Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs .N > Euro makes wary move higher vs USD, snaps losing streak <FRX/> > Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers <US/> > Gold down on doubts over central banks' stimulus <GOL/> > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

-TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (8035.T)

Tokyo Electron said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc FSII.O for $252.5 million in cash, to add a key technology to its chipmaking capabilities.

-NKSJ HOLDINGS INC (8630.T)

Nonlife insurance company NKSJ Holdings reported a net loss of 34.3 billion yen ($438 million) for the April-June quarter on Monday, a reversal from the 12 billion yen profit for the same period a year earlier, due to increased payouts for damage from storms, tornadoes and typhoons.

-TOSHIBA CORP (6502.T)

Toshiba will likely sell a 16 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co out of the 67 percent it already owns, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported on Tuesday. ($1 = 78.3200 Japanese yen)

