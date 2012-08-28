TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to tread in range on Wednesday, tracking lackluster trading on Wall Street as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for any hints of further stimulus measures.

The Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,100, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,045 on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent from the Osaka close.

U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday.

"Rangebound trading is expected today, with mixed indications from U.S. economic data," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

U.S. home prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in June, a fresh sign of improvement as the recovery in the housing market picks up steam, but in a reminder of how fragile the broader economy remains, consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to its lowest in nine months.

"From a technical point of view, we need to see if the Nikkei can hold above its 200-day moving average, now at 8,973," Hirano said.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,033.29, remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,099.86, while the broader Topix .TOPX index dropped 1.2 percent to 746.30.

