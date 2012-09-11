TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is set to tread in range on Wednesday ahead of a ruling from Germany's highest court on whether the euro zone's bailout fund can legally go ahead, and before a policy review by the U.S. Federal Reserve ending on Thursday.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,850 on Wednesday, with exporters seen coming under pressure from a firmer yen against the dollar.

Investors are hoping that Germany's constitutional court will rule later on Wednesday that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead, giving further support to the region's highly indebted nations after the European Central Bank said it would begin buying their sovereign bonds on Friday.

U.S. stocks gained overnight as investors speculated that the Fed will announce a fresh round of "quantitative easing" at the end of its two-day FOMC meeting on Thursday, although Apple Co's (AAPL.O) loss overnight ahead of the rumored release of its iPhone 5 on Wednesday dragged on the Nasdaq .IXIC.

"Although Germany's ruling is important, I think the more influential factors for the Japanese market are the boost for China-related stocks in the U.S., Apple and the Fed's decision," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Construction machinery maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday, boosted by China's approval of 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion on Friday, which is hoped to energize an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,810, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,800.

The Nikkei ended down 0.7 percent at 8,807.38 in light trade on Tuesday, but held above its 75-day moving average at 8,780.30. The benchmark is up 4.2 percent on the year.

