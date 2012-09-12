TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to hold in a range on Thursday as investors wait to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers fresh stimulus, with a risk that profit-taking could weigh after the market's strong rise to a two-week closing high.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 to 9,000 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,945, down from the close in Osaka of 8,950.

Concerns about the euro zone crisis should ease slightly after Germany's constitutional court gave the go-ahead for the country to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and budget pact, paving the way for the European Central Bank to bring down Italy and Spain's borrowing rates.

However, with that decision largely anticipated and priced in on Wednesday, when the benchmark climbed 1.7 percent to a two-week high, investors could be unwilling to make bullish bets ahead of the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting on Thursday.

"Buying of futures helped the market up yesterday but today profit-taking could weigh on the upside. Of course the main theme of the day is people waiting to see what happens with the FOMC," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Market players say more quantitative easing by the Fed should boost sentiment in global markets, but there are also fears it will further weaken the dollar against the yen, which hit a 3-1/2 month high against the greenback on Tuesday, hurting exporters.

The Nikkei closed at 8,959.96 on Wednesday, with the 9,000 level now eyed as its next resistance level. Investors are also angling to get the index to 9,000 as a strike price for a monthly settlement of a large number of options on Friday, market players said.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)