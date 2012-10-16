TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average was expected to rise on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) quarterly profits beat expectations, easing worries of a disappointing earnings season, while a softer yen should support exporters.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 to 8,850 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed up 0.8 percent at 8,780, a significant advance from the close in Osaka.

Following upbeat earnings from Citigroup Inc (C.N) in the previous session, Goldman Sachs beat expectations as its revenue more than doubled and it raised its quarterly dividend.

"Although IBM and Intel's results weren't so good after the bell, Nikkei futures still stepped up quite a lot which should be good for today's market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Shares of Intel Corp INTC.0 and International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) dropped after both released disappointing results, while Coca-Cola Co's (KO.N) profits also came in below expectations.

Fears of below-par earnings on the back of a global slowdown have hit equities over the past fortnight, but some surprisingly positive results have boosted sentiment. S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings are expected to decline 2.3 percent from a year ago, but the forecast does mark a slight improvement from estimates last week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Exporters have been the worst hit by concerns of poor profits, particularly given a resilient yen will erode revenues garnered abroad once repatriated.

The Japanese currency hit a two-month low against the dollar and a one-month low against the euro after rating agency Moody's affirmed Spain's BAA3 rating, rather than downgrading it to 'junk' status, given the European Central Bank has agreed to buy Spanish bonds if necessary."

"The fact that they didn't drop it is a plus, and the yen is weaker against the dollar as well, which will lend support to the market today," Hirano said.

The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 8,701.31 on Tuesday, helped by a nearly 10 percent rebound for index heavyweight Softbank Corp (9984.T) after the CEO reassured investors a $20 billion acquisition would not dilute their shares.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)