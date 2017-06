A visitor looks at market indices displayed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO The Nikkei average climbed to a seven-month closing high above the 9,500 mark on Thursday, encouraged by a yen kept weaker though persistent speculation the central bank would adopt bolder action to pull Japan out of deflation under a likely new government.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.8 percent to 9,545.16, the highest closing level since April 26. The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.9 percent to 788.74.

