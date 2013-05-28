Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average dropped below 14,000 on Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment remained fragile after last week's turbulent trade raised doubt about the sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year high.
The Nikkei .N225 shed 1.2 percent to 13,960.08, breaking below 13,990, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to October 2008.
The broader Topix .TOPX index fell 0.8 percent to 1,145.46.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.